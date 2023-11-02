Faith Walking with Special GuestsMelvin Crispell III

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

If we go to 2nd Corinthians 12, please. If you’re driving, do not go to 2nd Corinthians. I just want you to be safe. But second Corinthians 12, starting at the sixth verse it says if I wanted to boast, I would be no fool in doing so because I would be telling the truth. But I don’t do it because I don’t want anyone to give me the credit beyond what they can see in my life or hear in my message.

Even though I have received such wonderful revelations from God, so to keep me from becoming proud, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger from Satan to torment me and keep me from becoming proud three different times. I begged the Lord to take it away, and each time he said My Grace is all you need my power works best in weakness. So now I am glad to boast about my weakness so that the power of Christ can work through me. That’s why I take pleasure in my weakness and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ for when I am weak, then I am strong. I really just want to encourage somebody today.

Don’t be ashamed of the thorn in your side. God has given us, you know, test and trials to go through in life. But you know, a lot of times we go through them and we don’t really know, you know why God is doing this, why God is doing that, and how you know, where is the light at the end of the tunnel. But we have to remember that.

Everything we go through is all for the glory of God. He is going to do that thing through you. He’s going to pull you out of it. Not only to make you stronger, but for you to be able to help somebody else through this thing called life. So I really want us to be encouraged today to continue to trust God in everything that he’s doing. If I could give an example of, you know, throwing in my side even just some of our flaws, things that we think are imperfections about ourselves, the things that we think maybe, you know, sometimes are wrong with ourselves, God sees that and he thinks it’s beautiful. He loves our flaws. He takes pleasure in just knowing us and having relationship with us and I think as we pray more as we seek God for understanding more, he will reveal to us what he’s doing in our lives.

So you know, in in my own life, you know. Even just trust in God. I guess I can say with Sunday best. That was something that I never thought was going to be a thing for me, you know? I said no to it like a few times, but I thought I was unqualified. I thought I was never going to be good enough to be able to be in this type of arena in that type of setting, but you know. God literally came and spoke to me and said, you know, I have created you for this like this is this is I’ve created you for something beyond this. But this is just the stomping ground, the stepping stone for what I have for you in the future. So I had to take pride in the things that I thought were weaknesses. In the things I thought were persecutions and you know, the things that I thought were insecurities and say God, I thank you for who you’ve made me. I thank you for just allowing me to be myself. And I had to trust him to take me through that.

Faith Walking with Special GuestsMelvin Crispell III was originally published on getuperica.com