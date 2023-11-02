Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #4 “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing a series with my 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life, and they’re found on page 51, and people around the world have used these tips to help them transform their lives. Step #4 is the power of setting a date of accomplishment if you do not set the date, you will procrastinate.

You’ve heard about procrastination, haven’t you? It’s the biggest nation in the world. If you do not set a specific date, then you will have no clear target for which to push. To achieve the goal and without a clear time to accomplish the goal, it goes on and on and on and on it goes to someone we call someday out someday. I’ll write a book. Someday I’ll do this. Someday I’ll do that, set the date you do not procrastinate. You’ll be amazed at what you will be able to accomplish and change in your life.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

10 Principles To Win BIG #4 | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com