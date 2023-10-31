Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We all know the Scripture and Philippians, right. I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. And I love that scripture. But I want to talk about pressing toward the mark. What is the mark? The mark is actually living right, the mark is actually seeking God pressing toward that Mark. I know we get it mixed up and we think we’re pressing to get recognized and get be seen and get noticed.

But if they never see me, I want you to see Jesus in my life. So I’m pressing to be more like him. And I understand that a lot of people have dealt with a lot of low self-esteem and rejection and the spirit of offense. But please, please don’t ever place yourself in the position that God wants to be in. He is Lord of our lives. So as we press the prize is the high calling of God in Christ Jesus the calling on our life, the anointing of our life. But we can never get to the prize if we miss the mark. So I pray that we all reach for the mark. The mark for the prize. The prize isn’t the thing. It’s the mark. The prize is the reward for reaching the mark. So yes, we need to start talking about holiness more in our churches. Yes, we need to talk about living right in our churches. And yes, we need to make sure that we are teaching this to this next generation. Because if we don’t all is lost.

But it can be lost because God always promised the victory. Hallelujah ain’t that good news. I love that. Let’s press. Let’s reach the mark. Let’s get the prize and then tell the world about the goodness of our God.

Press Toward The Mark | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com