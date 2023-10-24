Nashville Police Chief’s Son On The Run After Allegedly Shooting Two Cops

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities are searching for the son of Nashville’s police chief, whom they believe was the person who shot two officers over the weekend.

According to USA Today, Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents in Rutherford County after John C. Drake Jr. allegedly shot and injured two La Vergne Police Department officers on Saturday. John C. Drake Jr. is the son of the Nashville Police Department’s Chief, John Drake.

Drake Jr. is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe the shooting took place Saturday afternoon in front of a Dollar General Store in La Vergne.

Chief Christopher Moews told USA Today that officers were pursuing a possible stolen vehicle when they were shot.

“Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, Moews said. “They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject,” Moews said. “During that struggle, the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots.”

Both officers Ashley Boleyjack and Gregory Kern were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive medical care for their gunshot wounds. Boleyjack was shot in the left shoulder and Kern was hit in the right groin and right forearm. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Drake Jr., who has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List, was last seen wearing a “black T-shirt with a hockey mask emblem on the front with red lettering,” said Moews. “Lock your doors and call the police if you see subjects matching this description.”

Chief John Drake, who is the father of the suspected shooter, issued a statement over the weekend, calling their relationship strained.

“Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake said in the statement. “He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also issued a statement supporting his Police Chief.

“My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded La Vergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts − including in their early years − we can’t be responsible for the choices of family members,” O’Connell said. “I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville.”

