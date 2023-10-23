Congratulations are in order for grammy-nominated gospel artist Jekalyn Carr! She released her first album in four years, ‘JEKALYN’, and her single ‘I Believe God’ made no. 1 on the gospel airplay charts!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

She explains how this self-entitled record is different than any other project she has ever done.

“This album is all about the evolution of Jekalyn…it’s been four years since I recorded an album, and [there has] been a lot of growth in that time period. My main thing was to know and understand that sometimes the package is different, but the delivery and substance is still the same,” Jekalyn said.

As an independent artists, she truly exemplifies the scripture “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31). Not only is the album a new “feel” in terms of her usual sound, but she explains that she has finally taken the collaboration route by adding other gospel greats like Tasha Cobbs, Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and so many more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stream and download ‘Jekalyn’ now, and tell her the Get Up Church sent you! Too keep up, follow @JekalynCarr on all social media platforms.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related: Jekalyn Carr Announces Long Awaited New Self-Titled Album! New Album out Friday, October 20th

Related: Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Related: Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film “Praise This” Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalynn Carr and More

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jekalyn Carr Talks New Project ‘Jekalyn’ [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com