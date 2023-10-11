Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Change is Good When Your Attitude Is Great”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to continue on the concept of what do you do when life throws you curveballs? What do you do when life throws you something you didn’t expect? What do you do when change comes your way unexpectedly? Well, in my Ted talk, by the way to go and watch the whole Ted talk on how to turn your setbacks and comebacks with the attitude of excellence.

And in that talk, I talk about leadership and then change happens whether you like it or not, not, you’re gonna have change come one way or the other. But change is good. When your attitude is great, let me say that again. Change is good when your attitude is great. I was fired for my job, but I had a positive attitude and as a result I was able to go from being fired to go on to receive the highest awards in the speaking industry years later because of a positive attitude.

When change comes your way. You’ve got to change how you go its way.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Change is Good When Your Attitude Is Great | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com