Escape Old Habits and Embrace Change | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Escape Old Habits and Embrace Change”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve been talking about growing yourself now. We’ve been talking about tips for my Ted talk. How to turn your setbacks into comebacks with an attitude of excellence. And we talked about leadership and how there’s a leader in you and you must grow that leader into all it can be. And now we’re talking about change and how you’ve got to change if you want better results in the future than you had in the past, someone said, in the end, it will all work out.

And if it has not worked out yet, it’s not the end. Keep going because it’s good for you down the road. But you gotta know that something might be bad now, but there’s better beyond this. Just keep going. Better is beyond the present situation, so change is going to happen. It’s not coming right now. That’s OK, but it’s worth going through it, so keep going. Keep growing and keep changing.

Cause your best is yet to come!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

