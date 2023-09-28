Listen Live
Wells Fargo Wants to Make Major Change to Charlotte Skyline

Published on September 28, 2023

Aerial view of illuminated buildings against sky at night,Charlotte,North Carolina,United States,USA

Source: Rudy Lopez II / 500px / Getty

One of Charlotte’s most prominent Uptown buildings may soon receive a new transformation.

Wells Fargo has recently announced its intention to enhance the visual appeal of its office at 550 South Tryon Street by adding new signage to the top of the building. This proposal is part of a broader commitment by the company to invest nearly $500 million in improving the overall employee experience within the building.

Wells Fargo’s ambitious plans also include upgrading the LED lighting system on the sides and top of the tower.

The proposal for new signage and lighting upgrades is still pending approval.

Read the full story here.

