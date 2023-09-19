Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “You Were Born To Win!”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to tell you something about flying high. It’s not just that the glass is half empty or half full, but it is refillable. You got to keep your mind on the fact that there are great opportunities yet for you to find and to feel. You got power and opportunities and possibilities all within you. You will have such great opportunities. You’ve got to have a positive mindset, a positive outlook, a positive in look and a positive outlook and you’ve got to know that you got something special.

So now take what you’ve got and make the most of it. Use it for the good of others and for your future and your finances. Why? Because you were born to win. That’s right. You were born to win. So every day I want you to wake up with a mindset that your glass is neither half empty or half full. It is refillable.

And you can choose to win, cause you were born to win.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

You Were Born To Win! | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com