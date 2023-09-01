Steve Crump, Longtime WBTV Reporter Passes Away

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Following a battle with cancer, Steve Crump, a longtime reporter with WBTV passed away early on Thursday morning, his family announced.

Cathy Crump, Steve’s wife released a statement:

“Our hearts are breaking as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Steve. He was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became the chosen vehicle. His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths. We will remain steadfast and never forget his passion.”

Steve graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and worked for a new station in Lexington and numerous other news stations throughout the country before joining WBTV. He a native of Louisville’s Smoketown area.

Charlotte’s beloved reporter worked at WBTV for about 40 years and has many fond memories. In April of 1984, he began sharing Charlotte’s news. His work covers coverage of a wide range of historical events.

WBTV shared a heartfelt message on his passing:

“It is with great sadness that WBTV announces the passing of Steve Crump. Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community. He was also a cherished colleague, friend and mentor to many, both in the WBTV newsroom and throughout the country. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s wife, Cathy, and with his many friends who will be touched by his loss”

