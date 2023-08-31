Hard Work Pays Off | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

I want to talk about hard work. I want to talk about Proverbs 21 the plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance but everyone who is hasty comes to poverty Colossians 3:23 Whatever you do work heartily as for the Lord and not for me and Proverbs 10 And for a Slack hand causes poverty, but the hand of the diligent makes rich, how how, how intentional are you about hard work?

Our language today is different, good, in some ways, bad in some ways. Hard work is frowned upon because we only want to feel good, right? We only want to be happy. I don’t want to do things that make me feel joy. I’ve seen posts like that. I’ve seen people say things like that. I’ve seen people say, you know, if I don’t find joy, you know, leave the whole thing just dumped the whole friend told a friend away just all these things that lead to I only want to feel happy. Well, hard work. Don’t al ways feel good. But there are great rewards. And so a lot of times, we have to realize that I’m working towards something which make me may make me uncomfortable. Like when I’m in the gym. I don’t necessar ily like the gym. I got two five-pound weights in front of me now. Because randomly I pick them up in a boot. Yeah, you know, I’m saying because I know when you put in the hard work, you see the results. But if you work just a little bit, are you gonna

get us a little bit?

The same goes for your faith. If you think you can randomly scroll past someone’s service, that ain’t your pastor and you are not submitted or committed to that church or that house and get what you need. And you can fully walk in the relationship God has for you, you’re sadly mis taken. It’s like you can’t have a part-time part-time boyfriend. But that’s another conversation. But you can’t have a real relationship doing things part-time. If you’re going to fully commit fully commit.

I remember I was in a play a nd the director of the play was a career dancer he had, you know, dance with in New York, Juilliard, all these, you know, Alvin Ailey, he had done all the things. And so he said, How many of you this is your only career, and a few people hold you held up their hand, he said, How many of you this is just on the side, and you’ve got

other things. And a lot of people raise their hand. He said, that means you’re not se rious about this. Because when you commit fully, that’s when you can expect to get to greatness. You can’t do a halfway committing and think you’re gonna get to greatness. Listen, that is whether you’re talking about weight loss, or relationship, a job or career, you got to put in the time you have to study you have to be diligent, it has to be a part of your everyday life. Not when I get time, not when I feel like it. You don’t think I could just practice when I feel like it’d be great. Oh, on a regular basis, I have to be focused on how do I get better? How do I grow? Lord? What are you saying to me in the season? And that’s hard work? You don’t I’m saying espe cially when you watching people on social media, and it looks like everybody is va cationing and going out every single day. If that’s not your life. Listen, that’s not your life, do the hard work, and then watch the results. It’s always a time to laugh.

But it’s also a time to work. No, when it’s time to work hard. It’s always time to work hard. All ties, go tie. That’s my Erica ism for the day, ladies and gentlemen, it’s go time, work hard, put it in the things that you want to see. You got to work hard for i t. You got to put the and you have to have the right people around you that support you. Why are you doing that you are good to go. I can’t talk to you these days be cause I’m working towards something and you’re trying to distract me. Goodbye. Bye. Bye. Goodbye. Make sure you work hard. Make sure you put in the time make sure you study to show yourself approved to walk in the place that you want to lis ten in. The blessings may not come the day you want it the way you want. But hard work will never be ignored. It always has to be acknowledged. So y’all keep working

hard. All right. That is my Ericaism for the day. A little message that I give to myself that I don’t mind giving to you.

