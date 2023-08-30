The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Tomorrow”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I have an interview with the late, Great Statesman and world-renowned leader General Colin Powell. I don’t power share the quote I really love, he said. ‘’None of us can change our yesterdays, but all of us can change our tomorrow.”

I could not agree more, so I recommend we accept that the things of the past are set in stone, yet the things in the future we can think of as putty and that putty can be shaped into whatever we choose. So I recommend we learn from the past and then take those lessons and start shaping our lives and the lives we dream of.

General Powell is right, we cannot change our yesterdays, but we have absolute control where we can change our tomorrows. So today decide to work on your tomorrow’s because they are coming and we’ll be here before you know it. And you can change it.

