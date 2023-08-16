Severe pop-up storms led to flash flooding, forcing fire crews to undertake a daring rescue mission to save both staff and pets at District Dogs, a local doggy daycare.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Tragically, the flooding resulted in the loss of 10 dogs. The water levels reached up to six feet, with around 20 drivers requiring rescue from beneath a nearby bridge. Inflatable boats were utilized by the heroic crews to reach stranded commuters and provide assistance amid this crisis.
Also See: Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By Fighting Off A Bear To Save Them
Jacob Hensley, the owner of District Dogs, spoke to News4 Tuesday about the flash flood. “We’re all in this business because we love dogs. We love dogs so much. This is not what we want to do,” Hensley said through tears. With lot’s of grief the company announced that the Northeast D.C. facility will never reopen.
READ MORE:
- 4th of July fireworks, celebrations around Charlotte area
- DMV Adding Saturday Hours At Several Locations
- Watch For Snakes This Summer! Check These Tips
- Praise Charlotte & Melanie Pratt Nominated For 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
- Expect Morning Showers and Storms in the Charlotte Area
- Jurassic Quest to Return to Charlotte This Weekend
- $20M Approved for Affordable Housing in Charlotte
- Mecklenburg County Seeking Lifeguards for the Summer
- Evictions in Mecklenburg County Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Charlotte Bagel Shop Dinged in Inspection for Dirty Dishes
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Doggy Day Care Owner Permanently Closes NE Location After Flash Floods Lead To Loss of Several Dogs was originally published on praisedc.com
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Here’s 11 Gospel Hip Hop Songs To Celebrate With
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network