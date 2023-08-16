DC Doggy Day Care Owner Permanently Closes NE Location After Flash Floods Lead To Loss of Several Dogs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Severe pop-up storms led to flash flooding, forcing fire crews to undertake a daring rescue mission to save both staff and pets at District Dogs, a local doggy daycare.

Tragically, the flooding resulted in the loss of 10 dogs. The water levels reached up to six feet, with around 20 drivers requiring rescue from beneath a nearby bridge. Inflatable boats were utilized by the heroic crews to reach stranded commuters and provide assistance amid this crisis.

Jacob Hensley, the owner of District Dogs, spoke to News4 Tuesday about the flash flood. “We’re all in this business because we love dogs. We love dogs so much. This is not what we want to do,” Hensley said through tears. With lot’s of grief the company announced that the Northeast D.C. facility will never reopen.

