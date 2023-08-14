The 6 Steps To Ask for a Raise | Money Monday

Did you know family, there is a strategy to getting a raise at your job that’s right. Now here to teach us how to get the raise we deserve is our money expert my sister Jini Thornton. Let’s jump right into this.

What are the six steps to prepare to ask for a raise?

James, you just said the keyword and the keyword is to prepare and we have to position ourselves to get this money. So here a few steps for folks.

Number one, you need to know who, who is the final decision maker when it comes to asking for your raise. Is it your boss? Is it someone in HR? #2. What? What is the range of the amount you’re asking for? You’re asking for 2000 more $20,000 more. Definitely need to know your what when are you asking before, during or after your review.

You want to make sure that you’re prepared for whenever that meeting is going to be where James are you going to be on the phone in person on zoom? Are you asking an e-mail? Well, why? Why do you deserve it? It’s important that you provide specific examples of your contributions.

And last, you have to practice. You literally want to have this conversation role play before you make that. Ask

And last, you have to practice. You literally want to have this conversation role play before you make that.

Why is it important to document your accomplishments at work? Is that kind of tie into the why?

It it does, but you have to be responsible for that yourself. You know, your boss may be managing a lot of people, so it’s your responsibility to keep up with your accomplishments. My suggestion to people is. Make sure you have the e-mail box where it’s very easy to slide over emails when people are giving you praise.

Maybe you need to be keeping up with some notebook when either it’s a coworker or a manager or someone is, you know, giving you a high 5, praising you for something that you’ve. Because, see, that’s the information drift and James, that you’re going to use when you’re asking for that additional money.

So listen, tonight, if our listeners want to know. They’re paid for the current role or a job they’re applying for. What website can they go to for that?

You know, this is a step I think a lot of people don’t do. It’s really important to know what other people are getting paid for the same role, particularly at other companies. So please do your research here. Few sites, salary.com, glassdoor.com, payscale.com.

These are some good sites because you want to be able to compare where are you based on your education experience, your current role in comparison to your other colleagues and similar roles.

They’re also non-monetary forms of compensation. What are some of the non monetary forms of compensation that we can ask for?

And you know, James, I’m happy we’re talking about that because these are the things I think. People forget to ask for, you can certainly be asking for more pay time, continuing education. Please ask for access to specific projects so you can get more visibility. You can ask for specific title, but maybe there’s tools there’s software, there’s some training that you want. Please make that part of your ask a lot of times we’re so focused on the compensation.

Let’s ask for some of the other benefits our companies may offer.

