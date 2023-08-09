Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Learn How To Succeed Big Like An Ant”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I shared with you that setbacks are difficult yet impossible for you to overcome. And one of the critical keys is action. You must be like the Ant because the Ant is one of the most persistent creatures on Earth. They refuse to give up if you put a brick between an Ant and a piece of bread. Then that Ant will go around the brick over it, under it, or if necessary through it, the Ant will not stop.

You must be the same. You must focus on. The goals take action and persist and refuse to stop until you achieve it. I’m encouraging you that if you keep going and keep going and you will turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks.

So go forward, be like the aunt, and never stop trying because it works. If you do that work.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Learn How To Succeed Big Like An Ant | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com