Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Big Problems Can Lead To Big Successes”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

To succeed in tough times you must be willing to fight for your dreams, because wherever there’s a vision, there will be opposition. And the bigger the dream the bigger the bigger, the bigger the problems, but also the bigger the rewards, you must first find your dream, then focus on your dream and then be willing to fight for your dream.

Your life will test you. The bottom line is that you must have a dream and you must make it big, because the bigger the dream, the bigger the rewards and anything worth having is worth fighting for. If the dream is worth having, then the dream is worth fighting for.

There will be problems, there will be opposition, but if the dream is big enough. The problems don’t matter. Dream big, fight hard, do not worry. People laugh because those who laugh last, laugh best.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Big Problems Can Lead To Big Successes | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com