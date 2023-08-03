Coco Jones Serves Curves In A White Missoni Dress

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is taking the music world by storm, and we love that for her. The ICU singer was a vision at the iHeartRadio Living Black 2023 Block Party, where she took the stage in a racy white cutout dress by Missoni.

Jones showed off her bountiful curves in a mock neck, floor-length, sleeveless dress that features a large cut-out on the torso area. The singer paired the look with silver sandals, chandelier earrings, and a soft glam beauty beat. Her hair was styled in a side swoop, with her tresses falling below her bum.

“Now y’all know I love a good throwback. Thank you @iHeartRadio for letting me be apart of the show! Watch Living Black Block Party at 7pm ET and catch my performance!” Jones captioned her post on Instagram.

And of course, the comment section was full of love from her fans.

“COCO!!!! This is by far my FAVORITE look you’ve done queen!!!!! AND THE VOICE,” one fan wrote.

“THE HAIR. THE BOD. THE VOICE. HAVE MERCY ,” another person wrote.

One fan exclaimed, “This is know surprise, my girl always eatttt . I love me some @cocojones & she always going to be that girl periodt ”

Jones’s music career has taken off since the release of her EP. She recently released the remix of her smash hit, ICU, with famed singer and actor Justin Timberlake.

She shared a screenshot of a FaceTime with her and Timberlake and captioned the photo, “Just a couple of Tennessee kids We got something coming for you tomorrow .”

Without a doubt, the fans left their stamp of approval in the comment section.

Coco Jones is killing it in all areas. Between the singing, acting, and fashion, she is a talent worth watching!

