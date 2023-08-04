Listen Live
Pursuing full racial equity for blacks in sports

Published on August 4, 2023

Racial equity for African Americans in sports is the top priority of Gary Charles.  As founder and CEO of the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS), Charles’ mission is to provide black athletes with the tools they’ll need to navigate the financial terrain of sports, pursue leadership roles and effectively achieve full equality in all areas of sports. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES,‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Gary Charles about the challenges and successes of achieving racial equity in sports.

 

 

 

