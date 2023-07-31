More Apparel Stores Coming to SouthPark Mall

A number of stores have either already begun operations or are scheduled to do so at SouthPark Mall, as indicated on the mall’s website:
- Brahmin, a high-end store specializing in luxurious leather handbags and accessories, is now open in the Nordstrom wing.
- Omega, a renowned Swiss brand known for its watches, is set to open next month, situated near the center court.
- Aritzia, a Canadian luxury women’s apparel brand, is slated to open between the Lego and Kate Spade stores. Its anticipated opening is scheduled for the fall.
- Alo Yoga, a store offering yoga clothing, will establish its presence in the Nordstrom wing next to Tiffany. The store is expected to open during the upcoming winter.
- Royal Reflections, a nail salon, will soon be available near J. Jill.
SouthPark, located at 4400 Sharon Road, currently boasts a total of 165 stores and dining establishments.
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
Celebrate 4th Of July With The Annual SkyShow
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone