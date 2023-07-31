More Apparel Stores Coming to SouthPark Mall

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A number of stores have either already begun operations or are scheduled to do so at SouthPark Mall, as indicated on the mall’s website:

Brahmin, a high-end store specializing in luxurious leather handbags and accessories, is now open in the Nordstrom wing.

Omega, a renowned Swiss brand known for its watches, is set to open next month, situated near the center court.

Aritzia, a Canadian luxury women’s apparel brand, is slated to open between the Lego and Kate Spade stores. Its anticipated opening is scheduled for the fall.

Alo Yoga, a store offering yoga clothing, will establish its presence in the Nordstrom wing next to Tiffany. The store is expected to open during the upcoming winter.

Royal Reflections, a nail salon, will soon be available near J. Jill.

SouthPark, located at 4400 Sharon Road, currently boasts a total of 165 stores and dining establishments.

