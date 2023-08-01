Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Prosecutors say his efforts to overturn the 2020 election contributed to the riot. This marks the second time the Department of Justice has indicted Trump, the first occurred in the case involving his handling of classified documents.

Four counts.

Conspiracy to Defraud the US Conspiracy to Obstruct an Investigation Attempting to Obstruct an Investigation Conspiracy Against Rights

Trump was also charged in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress.

A Democratic District Attorney in Georgia has strongly hinted Trump will be indicted soon over alleged election interference.

Trump Indicted Again was originally published on wibc.com