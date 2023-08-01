Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Do The Work It Takes To Win”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
I say to you that without ambition, one starts nothing and without hard work one finishes nothing. Therefore, those who stretch their backbone to reach their wishbone will make things happen. I believe that that that says it all first.
There is the goal of what you want to achieve. Then comes hard work followed by determination and persistence. Persistence and perseverance are essential elements in the quest to turn a setback into a setup for a greater comeback.
It might seem like this ingredient goes without saying, but let me tell you, it needs to be said over and over and over again. It needs to be said in the morning at noon and then again at night. In fact, it needs to be said during your dream persist.
Never give up.
Keep fighting.
Keep going.
Your dreams are possible.
And you got to work for it and fight for it.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com
Do The Work It Takes To Win | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
