There Is Power in Being Persistent | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “There Is Power in Being Persistent”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s tip for success shares a biblical story of a person who knocked on their neighbor’s door, and the neighbor told them to go away. “I’m in bed”, but the person kept knocking and kept knocking until the neighbor got up and gave them whatever they needed.

This is a great lesson for us to use in turning setbacks into comebacks. You must persist. People will say no and think that will get you to give up, which it does for most people. But you must understand that persistence is the key to changing a no into a yes, because persistence always breaks down resistance.

What is a no?

It is nothing but a yes waiting to happen. Is it a set back? Maybe… No, no, no, no. It is just a setup… for a comeback.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

