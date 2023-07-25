LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to TMZ Sports, Bronny James, son of NBA Superstar LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after having a heart attack while at a USC basketball workout on Monday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” a spokesperson of the James family told TMZ Sports.

A close source with information said Bronny was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after calling 911 on a Code 3 emergency, which means it is significantly serious by using ambulance lights and sirens.

The 18-year-old recently committed to the USC and LeBron has expressed he wants to play in the NBA with his son.

Glad to hear the young hooper is in stable condition. Prayers up to the James family!

