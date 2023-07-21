She’s one of the most sought after vocalist in contemporary gospel welcome Lena Byrd Miles to the Get Up Church.
GUMEC: Hey, we are so excited to have you on with your stellar award-winning self. How are you?
Feel oh ohhh my gosh, I was ugly crying. I was in shock and all the gratefulness, all the thankfulness. Yeah, all the emotions that come with winning an award. Yeah, I’m there.
GUMEC: So the last single was number one ‘Walk on Water” and you’re here to debut a new single called “Yes, Sir”. Tell us a little bit about it.
“Yes, Sir” is a little bit out-of-the-box, so maybe 30 miles. I’m usually thinking, you know, within the diagram, figure some contemporary or traditional or something like that, but this is a whole 10 as they say, you know, protect, you know so in the future. And the stand Lord, if you if you need somebody to go, you can ask me and I’m gonna say yeah.
Lena Byrd Miles will be going on tour with Erica Campbell this fall, so be on the lookout for info soon!
Lena Byrd Miles Debuts New Single ‘Yes Sir’ and Talks About Touring! was originally published on getuperica.com
