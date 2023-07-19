Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Keivonn Woodard, 10, of Bowie, Maryland, is creating history. He is the first Black deaf actor and the second-youngest Emmy nominee ever.

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Woodard was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series on Wednesday for his role on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the hit 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. He is the category’s youngest nominee ever.

Also See: Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County

Woodard plays Sam, an eight-year-old deaf artist diagnosed with leukemia who debuts briefly in Episode 4 before taking on a greater role in Episode 5. Although Sam’s video game counterpart is not deaf, the series’ creators altered to allow a deaf actor to play the character Woodard’s performance was labeled “astonishing” and “fantastic,” and the episodes he appeared in as heartbreaking and a “standout” on the critically-praised show.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE NEWS ON ACTORS HERE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy was originally published on praisedc.com