Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Anger: Use It Or Lose It”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
See most people live by the philosophy, Don’t get mad Get even. Well, I want to encourage you to think even bigger. Change your thinking from getting mad and getting even to don’t get mad and don’t get even. Get ahead. Hmm. And in my book of set Back is a setup for a comeback I have a chapter entitled, Harness Your Anger Use it Don’t lose it. In that chapter I share that anger is a natural reaction. And can be a powerful motivator, yet you must not let the response be undisciplined, but rather, when you get angry, I suggest that you use it as fuel for greater achievement and accomplishment.
You must realize that anger is the word danger without the deed, which stands for discipline. You must decide to develop and exert discipline and think before. Acting, think and be wise in your actions and you will be amazed at the results. Don’t get mad. Don’t get even.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Anger: Use It Or Lose It | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Melanie Pratt Wins 2023 Stellar Awards Gospel Announcer of the Year
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!