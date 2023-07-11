Rihanna’s Red Lacy Lingerie Is Everything In New Instagram Post

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna continues to be maternity style goals as she expects her second baby with A$AP Rocky -and we are here for it! In her July 10 Instagram post, the Savage X Fenty mogul shows off her curves and baby bump rocking a new red lingerie set from her brand.

The carousel post features pictures of the Grammy-winning songstress wearing red lacy underwear and hot pink pumps in what appears to be a fabric factory. Rihanna compliments the lingerie with gold accessories, soft glam makeup, and blunt bangs.

By the time of this story, the post had more than 7 million likes. With comments like “it’s giving MUVA” and “body is banging boo,” the Rihanna Navy loves it.

This is not the first time Rihanna has proudly shown her baby bump and sexy style for the billion-dollar brand. This past May, Bad Gal Ri Ri looked gorgeous in a black lingerie set celebrating Savage X Fenty’s fifth anniversary.

Savage X Fenty’s Newest Collection Since Leadership Change

Rihanna’s post officially launched Savage X Fenty’s new Sheer X lingerie collection. Her outfit picks included the line’s new Sheer x Demi Spacer Bra and Sheer X Thong Knickers in Red Pink.

“I always like to bring a fresh take to lingerie in a way that feels authentic to Savage X Fenty, and Sheer X is the next phase of that. It’s all about balance with this collection—supportive and sexy,” Rihanna said about the new line.

Rihanna recently made headlines with news of her stepping down as the mega lingerie and brands’ CEO. According to a Vogue Business report, the business mogul was replaced by former Anthropologie group CEO Hillary Super effective June 29.

No matter who is officially at the helm of Savage X Fenty, we can see that the style, sexiness, and fabulousness remain.

See the mommy-to-be’s recent post below and tell us what you think.

