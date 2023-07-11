Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have any expectations of the Barbie movie, you’ll want to check them at the door. The very charming and very pink film exposes the female experience without a hitch. The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, follows Barbie and her quest for self-acceptance and individuality. When the doll begins to experience thoughts outside her seemingly perfect world, she goes to the real world to find the source of her mental friction.

Gerwig is the mastermind behind the film that feels like a love letter to women everywhere. Barbie has historically embodied perfection, and the 39-year old writer and director aims to remedy that perception. Through her eyes, we experience how it feels to take our power back and reclaim our imperfections with pride.

Gerwig hopes to let women know that they’re good enough, she tells me in an exclusive interview. Tune in as we discuss the power of being a woman and why it is important for Barbie to change the narrative regarding her legacy of perfection. Check out our interview. And while you’re at it, be sure to catch Barbie in theaters on July 21.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Is A Love Letter To Women Everywhere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com