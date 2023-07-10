George Santos Compares Himself To Rosa Parks After Being Told He Shouldn’t Be In Congress

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, New York Rep. George Santos, the fake Wallstreet employee, fake charity organizer and fake Baruch College graduate, is looking to add fake civil rights leader to his non-resume. During an appearance on conservative talk show host Mike Crispi’s podcast, the fraud who lied his way to Congress had the unmitigated gall to compare himself to Rosa Parks after Utah senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney suggested he shouldn’t be holding the position he falsified his education and professional history in order to get.

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in,” Romney told reporters in reference to an exchange he and Santos had before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in February, according to Newsweek. “It’s an embarrassment.”

Santos—the guy who lied about being “biracial” (Caucasian and Black) while invoking Martin Luther King Jr. while denouncing the Black national anthem—responded to Romney by implying he was being targeted because he’s gay and Latino, not because a background check on him revealed more lies than your average Donald Trump speech.

“I mean Mitt Romney—the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back,” Santos—the guy who once lied about being Jewish and a descendant of Holocaust survivors—told Crispi.

“Well, guess what? Rosa Parks wouldn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back,” Santos continued. “That’s just the reality of how it works. Mitt Romney lives in a very different world and he needs to buckle up because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him.”

First of all, Santos accusing literally anyone of not knowing how reality works is like the Proud Boys and Patriot Front calling each other racist (which actually happened, by the way).

Secondly, the Rachel Dolezal of Herschel Walkers really needs to stop it when it comes to playing what white conservatives refer to as “identity politics.” Again, the guy who faked being half-Black, because he thought it gave him credibility when thumbing his nose at Black culture, is now trying to lean on being “a Latino gay man” when it’s convenient to be marginalized. The guy who thought being a fake Jewish person would give him another feather in his “historically oppressed people” hat is out here pretending his race and sexuality is what has made him a target, not the fact that he fibbed his way into a legislative position.

Meanwhile, when it comes down to it, he’s exhibiting characteristics that are uniquely Caucasian. Because, I’m sorry, but comparing oneself to Rosa Parks while not being discriminated against in any shape or form is some white people sh-t.

Parks was told to sit in the back of the bus because she was Black and for no other reason. Santos was told to sit anywhere but in a Congressional seat because he lied about all the qualifications that put him in that seat.

I swear, these people need critical race theory.

The post George Santos Compares Himself To Rosa Parks After Being Told He Shouldn’t Be In Congress appeared first on NewsOne.

