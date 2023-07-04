“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.
Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:
First Lady Isoline Jones from Spread the News Church of God in Christ in Temple Hills, Maryland. Superintendent Dwayne E. Jones, Senior Pastor
Text: Acts 12; Title: “All the Doors are Open”
Loretta from Clinton Christian Assembly in Clinton, Maryland. Pastor Paul Nicholas, Senior Pastor
Text: 2 Corinthians; Title: “Put It Away”
Text & Title 2-12-23 was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List