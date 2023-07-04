Listen Live
Text & Title 2-12-23

Published on July 4, 2023

“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.

Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:

First Lady Isoline Jones from Spread the News Church of God in Christ in Temple Hills, Maryland. Superintendent Dwayne E. Jones, Senior Pastor

Text: Acts 12; Title: “All the Doors are Open

Loretta from Clinton Christian Assembly in Clinton, Maryland. Pastor Paul Nicholas, Senior Pastor

Text: 2 Corinthians; Title: “Put It Away

 

