The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Beth Anne DeCiantis.
After recapping the miraculous story of marathon runner, Beth Anne DeCiantis’ attempt to qualify for the 1992 Olympic Trials marathon, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us how important it is that we don’t quit!
(Originally aired on 3-19-23)
Beth Anne DeCiantis – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List