It’s Taco Tuesday! Try This BBQ Taco

Here’s a delicious BBQ taco recipe for you to try this Taco Tuesday:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless chicken thighs or your choice of protein
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 8 small flour tortillas
- Toppings: coleslaw, diced red onions, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapenos, lime wedges, etc.
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Add the chicken thighs to the bowl and toss them in the barbecue sauce mixture until well coated. Let them marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight in the refrigerator for more flavor.
- Preheat your grill or barbecue to medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade, shaking off any excess sauce.
- Place the chicken on the grill and cook for about 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C). Cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of the chicken.
- Once cooked, transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let it rest for a few minutes. Then, slice or shred the chicken into smaller pieces.
- Warm the flour tortillas on the grill for a few seconds on each side until they are pliable and slightly toasted.
- Assemble the tacos by placing a few pieces of the BBQ chicken on each tortilla. Top with coleslaw, diced red onions, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapenos, or any other toppings of your choice.
- Squeeze some lime juice over the tacos for an extra burst of flavor.
