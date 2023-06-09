Listen Live
Activities He’d Love To Do This Father’s Day

Published on June 9, 2023

Dad with daughter standing on the beach

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

On Father’s Day, there are various activities that many dads would love to enjoy. Here are some ideas:

  1. Outdoor Adventures: Plan a day filled with outdoor activities that your dad enjoys, such as hiking, fishing, camping, or playing a round of golf. Spend quality time together in nature and create lasting memories.
  2. Sports Activities: If your dad is a sports enthusiast, arrange a friendly game of his favorite sport, whether it’s basketball, soccer, baseball, or tennis. You can even attend a sports event together or watch a game at home.

  3. BBQ or Cookout: Many dads love grilling and cooking. Host a BBQ or cookout in honor of your dad and let him showcase his culinary skills. Prepare his favorite dishes, and don’t forget to give him a break from grilling duties.
  4. Movie Marathon: Set up a movie marathon with your dad’s favorite films. Create a cozy atmosphere with comfortable seating, snacks, and refreshments. Spend the day relaxing together and enjoying a selection of movies.
  5. Car Show or Museum Visit: If your dad has a passion for cars or enjoys history, take him to a car show or a museum that aligns with his interests. Spend the day exploring exhibits, admiring classic cars, or learning about fascinating subjects.
  6. DIY or Home Projects: Some dads love tackling DIY projects or home improvements. Offer your assistance and spend the day working on a project together. It could be building something, gardening, or fixing things around the house.
  7. Outdoor Picnic: Plan a picnic in a picturesque location like a park, beach, or even your backyard. Pack your dad’s favorite snacks and meals, and spend a relaxing day enjoying good food, conversation, and the outdoors.
  8. Brewery or Distillery Tour: If your dad appreciates craft beer or spirits, take him on a brewery or distillery tour. Explore the brewing or distilling process, taste different varieties, and learn about the history and art behind the beverages.
  9. Golfing or Mini Golf: If your dad enjoys golfing, arrange a tee time at his favorite golf course or a local mini-golf facility. Spend the day playing golf together and having friendly competitions.
  10. Spa or Wellness Treatments: Treat your dad to a day of relaxation and self-care. Book a spa day or arrange for a massage, facial, or other wellness treatments that he would appreciate. Help him unwind and rejuvenate.

Remember, the best activities for Father’s Day are the ones that align with your dad’s interests and preferences.

