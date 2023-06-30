Deitrick Haddon Highlights The Beauty Of Living In New Single “Back to Life”

He’s a man of many hats, but it currently looks like the beloved Pastor Deitrick Haddon is focusing on the music side of his multifaceted career with the premiere of a music video for his new single titled “Back To Life.”

Reuniting with Voices Of Unity for this one, the Detroit-bred crooner used a real-life experience as inspiration for the video’s powerful theme, telling us exclusively, “The video is inspired by a true event, where a guy is found unresponsive on the ground and as we prayed for him the man started breathing again.” He further elaborated on how the situation went down in real-life by also stating, “This happened in Detroit in 2021 when my godbrother Pastor Guy Reeves and I ran into a guy who had overdosed. He wasn’t breathing, so we prayed and he came back to life!” He went on to tell us, “‘Back To Life’ is my way of saying, ‘Let’s get back to what makes the world beautiful,’” further adding, “What makes the world beautiful is people being unapologetically themselves.” What a glorious God we serve, indeed!

Directed by Deitrick himself and 1st Take Films videographer Terrance Church, the visuals reflect the lyrics to the song perfectly and do an amazing job at giving us something to dance to while simultaneously spreading the good word. If you needed a good reason to find beauty in life again, this is without a doubt the audio therapy needed in order to bring your spirit, well, back to life.

