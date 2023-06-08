Summer Recipes: Watermelon Feta Salad

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of my favorite things about the summer is being able to make recipes with fresh fruit. Here’s a refreshing summer recipe featuring watermelon:

Watermelon Feta Salad with Mint and Lime

Ingredients:

4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the cubed watermelon, crumbled feta cheese, and sliced mint leaves. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the lime and olive oil dressing over the watermelon mixture. Gently toss to combine, ensuring all the ingredients are coated with the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Let the salad sit in the refrigerator for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together and the watermelon to chill. Just before serving, give the salad a final toss to redistribute the dressing. Serve the watermelon feta salad chilled as a refreshing and light summer side dish or as a healthy snack.

The combination of juicy watermelon, tangy feta cheese, refreshing mint, and zesty lime creates a burst of flavors that will keep you cool and satisfied during the summer heat. Enjoy this simple yet delightful watermelon salad!