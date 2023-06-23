Money, Money, Money Talk About It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Money, Money, Money Talk About It”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s tip to help. You win in your marriage is to discuss one of the three big issues that is responsible for breaking up marriage. That is the issue of money.

See that three issues? Communication now money man isn’t marriage because marriage is not only a love relationship, but it’s really a merger where you have two entities coming together and both bring their resources together to create a new entity.

Where these two companies. We know they must leave cleave and weave a new entity. We wrote that. There’s something in. The book we hear what we wrote in the book. Many couples are so busy being Money management is not romantic, but it helps to generate great marriages.

So if you want to stop arguing about money, my recommendation is that you must talk about the money. With your honey and your days will be sunny.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

