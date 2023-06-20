Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

Kirk Franklin has announced that he’s going on tour!
“The Reunion Tour” is coming to a city near you and will be headlined by Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann and Tye Tribbett.
Special guests will also include New Breed, Texas-based choir The Family and God’s Property.
The tour kicks off on October 1st in Boston and continues into November.
Pre-sale for the tour will start on June 20th at 10 am local time and can be accessed by texting “REUNION” to (404) 948-5620.
General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23rd at 10 am local time.
Below are the tour dates:
- October 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- October 6, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- October 7, 2023 –Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- October 8, 2023 –Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- October 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- October 12, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- October 15, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- October 19, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- October 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
- October 22, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- October 24, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum
- October 26, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at BJCC Concert Hall
- October 29, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- November 2, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre
- November 5, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- November 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- November 9, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- November 11, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
- November 16, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- November 17, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion
- November 18, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- November 19, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena
- November 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- November 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
