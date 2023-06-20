Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about best friends!

Brother GRIFF:

So I was in Indianapolis since Thursday, June 10th and it with everybody in the Circle City, right? And I was staying at this Airbnb by this TJ Maxx, and I went to TJ Maxx more times in this past weekend than I ever have in my life don’t judge me. You never know when you need a pillow case, a picture frame, a candle that don’t smell good. Maybe 2 luggage bag tags, but nevertheless let me tell you how I know y’all don’t love fathers day in real life and TJ Maxx in Indianapolis downtown.

There was no Father’s Day display or anything at TJ. I know TJ Maxx ain’t the most Fathers Day store ever, but as I walked through the TJ Maxx, picking up random items got a magnet, and saw that they still had a Mother’s Day display up, still out of Mother’s Day display with the A special on the Mother’s Day. Like if you Miss Mother’s Day. But it wasn’t no Father’s Day.

Y’all better be glad fathers ain’t sensitive. Yeah, we used to it. But I’m just saying don’t open display, disrespect me right in my face. Now I know it’s a damn the car is saying right now, aint he, alright? And I know it’s a TJ Maxx worker saying, Hey, that person forgot to put that up. That ain’t the point. Alright dude, but if you like me and you don’t need. The world to validate your father this. Then you get to say aint he alright!!!

Joys & Concerns: Father’s Day was originally published on getuperica.com