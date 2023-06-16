Celebrity News

5 Times Keke Palmer Slayed In Sergio Hudson

Keke and Serigo go together real bad.

Published on June 16, 2023

2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Keke Palmer has gone from child star to red carpet siren with the help of Sergio Hudson.

The talented Black designer is a favorite of celebrities, including BeyoncéZendayaTracee Ellis Ross, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and even our forever First Lady Michelle Obama. 

Us regular girlies have to trot to our local Target to get our hands on Hudson’s genius, but Palmer has the designer on speed dial to take her looks to the next level as she shows out at premieres and galas. According to Vanity Fair, she first wore Hudson on Ellen in 2014, where she promoted her appearance on Showtime’s Masters of Sex in a flouncy red houndstooth mini the designer. 

See five other times the performer has chosen to make a moment with Hudson’s handiwork below. 

Palmer paid homage to Diana Ross in a shimmery Sergio Hudson gown for the 2021 Met Gala. 

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

She chose to channel the American icon for the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” 

“It was important for me that for my first Met gala, I wear something eye-catching, but also something that’s timeless, so when I look back on it 20 years from now, I can say: ‘That could be worn today and still be just as fabulous,” Palmer told Vogue about the selection. 

Ross isn’t the only “Boss” in the entertainment industry. Palmer rocked a strapless dress from Sergio Hudson at her “Big Boss” premiere. 

Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

The tea-length cornflower blue number was a showstopper. 

Palmer chose a white gown from Sergio Hudson for her first Met Gala as a Mommy. 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty

The actress rocked a custom look from the designer covered entirely in pastel Swarovski crystals for the 2023 Met Gala. The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Hudson mastered the interpretation of Lagerfeld’s aesthetic.

She paired the dress with oversized pink Swarovski earrings and a voluminous blowout that screamed contemporary Barbie.

Palmer was snatched in a technicolor mini from Sergio Hudson at the 2023 afterparties. 

13th Annual Met Gala After Party

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Hudson is known for that 90s supermodel vibe, and his dress from the 2023 Met Gala afterparty did not disappoint. The bright colors and chic silhouette complemented Palmer’s curves and were the perfect look for post-gala party hopping.

She picked the designer again to steal the show at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards. 

2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Palmer arrived at Lincoln Center for the awards ceremony in a stunning gown that was well-constructed and sexy. It was formal without being fussy and classic without being boring. 

5 Times Keke Palmer Slayed In Sergio Hudson  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

