Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris’ Apology, Wants To ‘Move On’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Sukihana is ready to forgive YK Osiris for violating her boundaries and forcing himself on her at The Crew League in Atlanta in a viral clip that left fans holding the young artist accountable for his actions. Sukihana issued a statement, Friday morning, addressing the looming controversy after being in the headlines all week.

“I want to acknowledge that YK Osiris has apologized to me both privately and publicly and I have chosen to accept his apology. God always forgives me and I can always forgive others,” she wrote in a detailed post on social media.

She continued,

“God always forgives me and I can always forgive others. My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris.”

YK Osiris Issues Public Apology

YK Osiris gained widespread popularity in 2019 with his song Worth It. His goofy personality made him viral-worthy and landed him in famous circles with Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and more. In that same year, he briefly dated rapper Dream Doll. After the public outrage in reaction to his unacceptable behavior, Osiris took to his social media platform to apologize to Sukihana, writing,

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukiahan’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the most admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect.”

Meek Mill jumped to Osiris’ defense, begging Sukihana and the public not to cancel Osiris amid his inappropriate actions.

“Don’t do this to him please, he a good kid …. Just slap him,” Meek Mill posted. “We don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hypersexual era…. I support Suki … Hold that s**t down on some street s**t.”

He added,

“Y’all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social …..it’s getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people and it’s alot of people who need strength especially young black men … he might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated… but let me mind my business.”

Sukihana Wants To Move On

Sukihana is being praised on social media for showing Osiris grace. Something she details in her apology forgiveness post. But more importantly, the Casamigos rapper asked to move on from the situation.

“I am a pro black woman and I am not into tearing black men down. This is something I am choosing to forgive him for. I love him and accept his apology. I would like to move on from this,” she captioned her news-making post.

This same week, Sukihana was the subject of another viral clip stemming from her interview on Kandi Coated Live with Kandi Burruss and DJ A1, who disrespected Sukihana by showing him a photo of his private part while making crude comments throughout their exchange.

After both incidences, Sukihana revealed she is often afraid to stand up for herself.

“I am hurt and scared to stand up for myself,” she wrote on social media. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then [sic] the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Suki is continuing to receive an outpouring of support.

RELATED STORIES:

Sukihana On The ‘Power’ Of Wearing Her Natural Hair During Sex

me too. International Launches ‘Disrupt Rape Culture’ Campaign With Shirt Collection Designed By Fresco Steez

Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris’ Apology, Wants To ‘Move On’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com