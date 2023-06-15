Herschel Walker Taking College Courses After Lying He Graduated From University Of Georgia

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is headed back to college after his failed run for U.S. Senator in Georgia.

According to AJC, Walker has reenrolled at the University of Georgia and is taking summer courses at the school. He has also allegedly been seen on campus visiting the academic advisor’s office.

During Walker’s run for the U.S. Senate, he repeatedly lied about his academic record, making it seem as though he graduated from the University of Georgia.

In Dec. 2021, Walker’s campaign website claimed he had graduated from the school, but Walker left after his junior year to play football professionally. CNN revealed in April 2022 that Walker had been making false claims about his graduation status for years and even claimed he graduated in the top 1% of his class.

When journalists began to question Walker about his false claims, he lied again saying he never said he graduated from the University of Georgia.

During a 2017 interview with Sway In The Morning, Walker boasted about his academic credentials, which was a lie.

“People say, Herschel, you played football, but guys I was also valedictorian of my class,” he said. “I was also top in the top 1% of my graduating class in college.”

During a motivational speech that same year, Walker also used the false graduation claim to connect with his audience.

Walker’s lies didn’t stop with his academic achievements.

He lied about working in law enforcement.

“I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun,” Walker told a U.S. Army audience, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In 2017, he specifically said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department.”

AJC noted that Walker’s campaign claimed he was “an honorary deputy” with the Cobb County Sheriff’s office.

However, the department told AJC that it has no record of Walker ever working there.

Walker also said in 2019, “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

He repeated the claim again in 2022, just months before the election.

“While ⁦@ReverendWarnock was calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies’ I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years,” Walker tweeted at the time.

He also lied about domestic abuse allegations and fathering multiple secret children. Hopefully, once Walker is done at the University Of Georgia, he will learn how to tell the truth.

