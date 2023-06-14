The Impact Of A Goal vs. A Promise | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of A Goal vs. A Promise”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We recently talked about goals and seminars I often teach about. The power of goals! A goal is a target that you set to help you accomplish some specific tasks in a specific time frame. In fact, goal should be SMART: specific, measurable, achievable, and relevant.

Tools I used to help hit my goals. I even had a thing called Goal Getter. Let’s say for example I set a goal to generate a certain amount of money, and I don’t achieve it in this year, next year or the next. Nevertheless, I can’t keep on working on it. Goals are meant to help achieve a certain task.

If you miss the goal, you try again when you miss your goal. It’s not the end of the world, no big deal. But if you break a promise that’s different. Hey, goals are goals and commitments and promises are promises. So make a commitment and make the promise and then work to make it last.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

