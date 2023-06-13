Grammy Dove and Stellar award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, author and entrepreneur, co-pastor of the Purpose Place Church in Greenville, South Carolina Tasha Cobbs Leonard joined the Get Up Church to talk about her new #1 single and all the new projects she’s working on.
Between touring and motherhood Tasha has been out here keeping busy but one of the projects she’s excited about is her new athlesiure collection coming to stores near you. Tasha shared with the Get Up! crew, “I’m really excited. It’s been the toughest thing that we’ve had to do. But a great learning experience. For us, so I’m super excited that opens this month. So we’ll launch our ur store in Greenville.“
Check out she had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Stops By To Talk Tour Her New #1 Song and More! was originally published on getuperica.com
