The Get Up! Crew welcomed the President and CEO of the NAACP, Mr. Derrick Johnson, back to the Get Up! church to talk about the Florida travel Ban, and how the newly signed debt ceiling missed the mark for African-Americans.
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL TO FLORIDA, HERE ARE TIPS BELOW
Tip #1:
Since the Florida governor has signed a controversial bill banning critical race theory in books, support the black Community’s efforts to ensure that kids are provided with books.
Tip #2:
Support individuals in the state who are doing voter registration because we didn’t get here overnight, we got here because of of the Election.
Tip #3:
Buy Black, support the black community and black businesses to ensure that we’re not being raised from history.
What The Florida Travel Ban Really Means and How to Help was originally published on getuperica.com
