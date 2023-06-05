Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly”
READ BELOW
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today I want to share the first secret, “Friends First.” We have found that the best marriages happen when you are married to your best friend. See, we know that people get married for all sorts of reasons. Like, someone looks good or they drove a fancy car. But the best marriages happen when you really like the person that you’re married to. That you two are best friends. So, today’s tip is “Friends First.” Work on your friendship and your marriage will grow.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Grow Your Marriage with Friendship and It Can Fly | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
