The Roots Picnic Festival took place this past weekend and Mary Mary, along with award-winning bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones took the crowd at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa to church. Jones, who currently stars as Hilary Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock joined Erica and Tina Campbell on stage for an amazing version of the Mary Mary classic hit “God In Me”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show
- Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis
- Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do
The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.
Check out some of the highlights below
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Jini Thornton Answers Your Quarantine Related Questions