Quinta Brunson rocked a stylish Ports 1961 blue pants suit to The Hollywood Reporter luncheon held in Los Angeles, and homegirl looked fly.
In a fashion world where gowns and mini dresses rule, there’s something about a boss woman donning a pants suit that does it for us. Quinta Brunson is that boss woman who played no style games at The Hollywood Reporter luncheon. The multihyphenate strolled into the event sporting a dapper Ports 1961 blue pants suit that featured a double-breasted flap jacket and wide-leg pants. The pants suit was accented by white trimming, and Brunson complemented the trim with white Le Silla platform shoes.
Brunson wore a matching blue blouse underneath her blazer and accessorized her look with David Yurman bling. The Abbott Elementary actress wore her hair in a top knot bun to expose her gorgeous face and soft glam makeup.
Brunson and her stylist Bryon Javar have been kicking a$$ as a dynamic fashion duo. Her elaborate gowns and fun ensembles have won many hearts in the style world. Brunson has been featured in many blogs due to her 2022 show-stopping looks, and it seems like this year will be no different.
DON’T MISS…
Quinta Brunson Gives Us Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look
Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s NAACP Awards Hair
Quinta Brunson Looks Flawless In Floor Length Leopard Print Sergio Hudson Gown
Quinta Brunson Nails A Ports 1961 Pants Suit At ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Jini Thornton Answers Your Quarantine Related Questions