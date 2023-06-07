How Preschool graduations can inspire a lifetime of learning

Author and educator, Dr. Taylor Dee encourages parents to prepare their preschool child(ren) during the summer for kindergarten. While summer months are reserved for vacation, trips, and enjoyment at the playground, Dr. Dee urges parents to incorporate education into the fun. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Taylor Dee about how to inspire a lifetime of learning and her recently released book, ‘Preschool Graduation.’
