Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox has a thing for fly performance wear. The sultry singer shimmied across the stage in a stylish denim set by Area, and we are in love!

Please don’t sleep on Ari Lennox’s talent and fashion. Both are in their own lanes and deserve all the accolades and more. Along with the “Shea Butter Baby” singer’s sultry voice comes dynamic, head-turning fashion. Lennox is known for styling ensembles that show off her toned body and add spiff to her cool swagger. Her latest performance was no different as the artist worked a fun Area denim set that consisted of a $1,295 crop jacket and $595 high waist shorts. Both pieces featured blue feathers for added pizazz, and the shorts barely covered Lennox’s derriere showing off the singer’s amazing legs. She wore an embellished bra underneath the jacket, which elevated her look.

Lennox styled her outfit with blue sandals that tied around her legs. She wore her natural hair in a top knot with tendrils framing her face. Her jewelry consisted of diamond hoop earrings and rings. The “Whipped Cream” songstress was filmed dropping it low in the denim look while singing her hit song “BMO.” Her followers were digging her look, and their comments reflected their admiration. “Love this damn denim suit!!! Girl!!!!!!!! You look so good!!!! ,” wrote one fan.

Ari Lennox is that girl in our eyes. We can always count on her to bring the talent, fashion, and moisturized skin. Go, Ari!

DON’T MISS…

Ari Lennox Is A Golden Goddess During Her Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy

Ari Lennox Serves Body In The Cutest Denim Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com