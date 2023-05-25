Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Mississippi police officer Andrew Bankhead has been identified through social media as the man who shot and killed 15-year-old Corenilius McGee Jr. while he was running away after being caught with Bankhead’s daughter.

NewOne also found the social media page of Andrew Bankhead, although unsubstantiated, with photos of his Clarksdale police vehicle as well as other posts confirming his previous position in law enforcement in Mississippi.

(NewsOne does not agree with or promote the caption above)

Here is what we know about the evening Corenilius McGee Jr. was killed.

According to reports, the deadly shooting occurred near Park Lane and West Second Street in Clarksdale, Mississippi on Monday, May 22 around 4:30 pm. Police were called to Bankhead’s home after a reported burglary and found McGee Jr. dead on the scene.

But Jacqueline Rash, Corenilius McGee’s mother, paints a very different picture of what happened that evening and says her son was killed for visiting Bankhead’s daughter.

Rash told Fox 13 Memphis that Bankhead did not approve of McGee’s relationship with his daughter and had previously told him not to visit her at his home. But according to Rash, Bankhead’s daughter snuck her son into the home through her bedroom window. When Bankhead discovered the boy in his home visiting his daughter, McGee got scared and tried to run away. Rash said Bankhead shot the boy in the back as he was trying to jump the fence.

In a Facebook post, Rash share a post with beautiful photos of her son with a simple caption, “Justice for my baby.”

The post also encouraged friends and family to remember McGee Jr. for the good he brought into the world.

“Flood fb w/ THE GOOD of CJ.. a good big brother a wonderful little brother! The best son, good uncle, great athlete, etc,” wrote the author. “That’s all we want to see right now & I’m sure that’s all ma want to hear and see!!! JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED.”

The Clarksdale Police chief has confirmed that Andrew Bankhead is a former officer at the department and informed the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation which is actively investigating the case. Much information hasn’t been released about the investigation, but an MBI spokesperson told AP that the shooting was not considered an officer-involved shooting.

“More information may be released when available. At this time, no further comment will be made,” said MBI spokesperson Bailey C. Martin.

There have been no arrests in the death of 15-year-old Corenilius McGee Jr.

We will update this story as it develops.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi GOP’s Plan To Create Rogue Court System In Jackson In Full Swing

Donors Rush To Thank Daniel Penny For Killing Jordan Neely As Online Fundraiser Generates Millions

Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter was originally published on newsone.com